2019 delivered Zynga’s ‘highest annual revenue and bookings in history’

Zynga has released its financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019, reporting a strong Q4 performance that “capped off an outstanding year as [it] delivered the highest annual revenue and bookings in Zynga history”.

In Q4 2019, the company saw revenue skyrocket to $404 million – up 63 per cent year-over-year – and bookings of $433m, up 62 per cent YoY. Across 2019, Zynga delivered “a record topline performance” with revenue of $1.32 billion, up 46 per cent YoY, and total bookings also increased, rising by 61 per cent YoY to of $1.56 billion. The results were “well ahead of guidance across all key financial measures”.

“Our results were well ahead of guidance across all key financial measures driven by strength in live services, coupled with remarkably strong advertising seasonality and yields,” the company said. “In particular, Words With Friends and Empires & Puzzles achieved record revenue and bookings, while Merge Magic! had a successful first full quarter and is on track to become our newest forever franchise.”

“Our strong Q4 performance capped off an outstanding year for Zynga. Live services are the foundation of our multi-year growth strategy and were the primary driver of our highest-ever annual revenue and bookings,” said Frank Gibeau, chief executive officer of Zynga.

“Our momentum in 2019 has positioned us for continued growth in 2020. We expect to increase our live services portfolio from five to six forever franchises and have the potential to launch new titles in the second half of this year. To further accelerate growth, we see more opportunities to acquire talented teams and franchises around the globe,” Gibeau added.

Looking ahead, the company says it expects to deliver revenue of $1.6 billion – up 21 per cent YoY – in 2020 and bookings of $1.75 billion, up 12 per cent year-over-year. It says its live services “will drive the vast majority of [its] performance” and added it was “targeting the launch of new titles in the second half of the year”.

The financial report also intimated the company was looking to “acquire talented teams and franchises around the world to accelerate our growth further”.