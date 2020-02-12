2K’s new Silicon Valley studio is 31st Union

Share Facebook

2K has revealed the name of its new Silicon Valley studio is 31st Union.

Former Electronic Arts and Activision executive Michael Condrey joined 2K to lead its new Silicon Valley studio as president a year ago. Alongside revealing its new facility in Silicon Valley, along with the company’s branding and “core values commitment”, the studio also announced it is already looking to expand internationally, beginning with a new studio in Spain.

2K says 31st Union is the fourth 2K-owned game development studio to expand with multiple locations. Others multi-location studios include Cloud Chamber, Hangar 13, and Visual Concepts, but it has not elaborated on what project 31st Union is currently working on.

“31st Union is off to an incredible start with a passionate and talented team, an intentioned culture that champions inclusivity and greater representation, and an ambitious and inspired new IP that we’re extremely excited about,” said Michael Condrey, president at 31st Union. “Our name and studio represent the spirit of California in its rich diversity of thought, art, music, innovation and cultural representation that have defined the current golden age of entertainment and technology here in Silicon Valley. In revealing our new identity and announcing the expansion of our operations, we’re shifting into an exciting next phase of growth to include more voices and bring our vision to life around the globe.”

“We’re creating a development environment focused on a single new IP where passion is at the centre of it all,” added Tyler Michaud, head of strategy at 31st Union. “We believe diverse perspectives and experiences are crucial to creating a truly global entertainment experience with a deep connection to passionate fans.”

“We’re pleased to see the team at 31st Union continue to expand and scale internationally,” said David Ismailer, president of 2K. “We’ve seen the benefits of this approach across 2K, from broadening recruitment efforts and attracting the best talent to having more diverse perspectives contributing to the creative process. We’re optimistic the Spain studio will have a positive impact for 31st Union and look forward to sharing more about its new IP in time.”

Those interested in working for with 31st Union are encouraged to apply at 2k.com/jobs.

Condrey co-founded Call of Duty development studio Sledgehammer Games with Glen Schofield back in 2009. Leading the studio’s creative direction, production and business operations, Condrey’s “industry acumen played an integral role in bolstering one of interactive entertainment’s most distinguished franchises of all time”, Call of Duty. He left in February 2018 to take up “new executive duties” in Activision.