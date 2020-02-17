A ‘misunderstanding’ forces Nvidia to remove Activision games from its GeForce Now service

Share Facebook

Although players participating in Nvidia’s GeForce Now beta had access to games like Overwatch and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the titles have now been removed following a “misunderstanding” between the two companies.

According to Bloomberg (thanks, PC Gamer), Activision had not given express permission for the games to be available to subscribers after the beta test opened up to the public on February 4th, 2020. Without this commercial agreement in place, Activision asked for its games to be removed, prompting Nvidia to tell its subscribers that “per their request, please be advised Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service”.

“Activision Blizzard has been a fantastic partner during the GeForce Now beta, which we took to include the free trial period for our founders’ membership,” explained a statement from Nvidia. “Recognizing the misunderstanding, we removed their games from our service, with hope we can work with them to re-enable these, and more, in the future.”

GeForce Now, Nvidia’s new cloud gaming service, came out of limited beta a few weeks ago. As all 300,000 beta users transition across to a free membership tier, the company also announced plans to introduce $5/£4 premium membership – a special introductory price guaranteed for the remainder of 2020 – that offers the first three months for free. Players can also keep playing the games they already own and continue building libraries from the same stores you already use every day due to GeForce Now’s open platform.

GeForce Now says it is “the only cloud gaming service with access to a wide range of free-to-play games, more than 30 and growing” and “there are hundreds of games from more than 50 publishers that, once you own, are available for instant play. All these games are patched automatically in the cloud, so your library is always game ready”.

“Today we’re making GeForce Now — and PC gaming — accessible to more gamers,” the company said in a new blog on the official website when the service moved into its trial period. “More than 1.2 billion players have made the PC the world’s largest gaming platform, yet only a fraction have a modern PC with the power to play their favourite games.

“GeForce Now lets you use the cloud to join in. It’s the power to play PC games anywhere, on any device — even the billion devices that aren’t game ready. You’re upgrading to a state-of-the-art gaming rig by virtually adding a GeForce graphics card to your PC, Mac, SHIELD or Android phone.”