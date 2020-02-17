Amiqus is your drinks reception sponsor for the MCV/DEVELOP awards!

Share Facebook

Our revamped MCV/DEVELOP awards are on March 5th at the Brewery, in London. And we are delighted to reveal that Amiqus is the sponsor for the drinks reception before the award ceremony kicks off in earnest. So be sure to raise a glass in thanks to them on March 5th!

We spoke to Amiqus about why they chose to sponsor the awards this year, and Business Manager Liz Prince replied:

“The newly positioned MCV/DEVELOP Awards look set to bring together all corners of the UK games industry together for an evening of celebration and fun. We’re delighted to get the party started by sponsoring the drinks reception. We look forward to seeing friends and colleagues on March 5th.”

We have adapted our awards this year, based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system.

Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.

If you’ve not booked your table, there’s still time! Head to https://www.mcvdevelopawards.com/ to make sure you don’t miss out on the best night of the year.