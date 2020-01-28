Atari reveals plans to build eight ‘video game-themed’ Atari Hotels in the US

Share Facebook

Atari is partnering with innovation and strategy agency GSD Group to build eight video game-themed hotels across North America.

With the inaugural hotel expected to break ground in Pheonix, Arizona, later this year, each hotel will be a “one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination” and include “fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR”. Other hotels are also planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Development and design of the hotels will be led by Shelly Murphy’s GSD Group and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot producer, Napoleon Smith III. Selected locations will also feature venues and studios to accommodate esports events, too.

“We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay. Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

“When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the ‘nostalgic and retro meets modern’ look and feel we were going for. Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!” said Napoleon Smith III.

“Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming. We’re excited to be working on this project with such great partners and to bring a big win to Arizona,” added Shelly Murphy.

For more information about Atari Hotels, please visit www.atarihotels.com.