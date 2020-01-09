Australia games retailer EB Games to close 19 ‘unprofitable’ stores 

EB Games is closing 19 branches across Australia by the end of the month.

Customers of the stores in ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia reportedly woke up to notifications that the outlets were closing down. The company reports staff affected by the closures will, “where possible”, be offered work in surrounding stores.

“Like all businesses, we are constantly evaluating our property portfolio to ensure that our stores mix is in-line with the ever-changing retail landscape,” the company explained in a press statement to Kotaku. “After careful consideration, we will be closing 19 unprofitable stores at the end of January. Where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores.”

Interestingly, the company – which still runs more than 300 stores across Australia – also stated that it would continue to open more “large format stores” later this year.

“In exciting news, 2020 will see EB Games continue to open more large format stores that combine the power of both the EB Games and Zing Pop Culture,” the statement continues. These hybrid stores, combined with our strong omni-channel offering, 6 million loyalty members and 300+ locations across Australia, will see EB Games continue to be one of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.”

Affected stores are reportedly selling heavily discounted stock, and Kotaku reports products have been discounted from anywhere between 20 per cent and 60 per cent.

Back in the UK, specialist video game retailer GAME recently revealed a new console hire-purchase scheme that gives players an Xbox and a monthly Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for a monthly fee. Called Xbox All Access, the scheme works like a phone contract, enabling players to spread out the cost of purchasing the hardware with monthly payments across two years. It’s thought to be the first such scheme available in the UK.

There are three Xbox All Access tiers available; an Xbox One X scheme, which includes a limited time offer upgrade option to Project Scarlett when it releases next year, Xbox One S, and the Xbox One S All Digital Edition. Each bundle includes 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox’s gaming library, as well as online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold. They cost £25, £20, and £18 per month respectively.

“It’s the most affordable way to buy a console and play all the latest games,” Martyn Gibbs, CEO of GAME Digital, said at the time.