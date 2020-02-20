Bidstack is our Headline Partner for the MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

Share Facebook

March 5th marks the date of our revamped MCV/DEVELOP awards, which we have adapted based on industry feedback over the last couple of years. That means: new categories, no time-consuming entries and an industry-wide voting system.

We are absolutely delighted to announce that the in-game advertising platform Bidstack are our Headline Partner for the awards this year! Bidstack CEO James Draper reached out to celebrate the partnership:

“We’re proud to be partnering with MCV/DEVELOP on their awards because they celebrate the best that the gaming industry has to offer. It also gives us the opportunity to give back to the community. A number of our gaming partners are nominated for an award this year, so it’s great to see that MCV/DEVELOP are recognising the creativity and innovation that is protecting and elevating the gaming industry to new heights.”

Our shortlists were selected by our MCV/DEVELOP Awards Grand Jury, which consists of industry veterans from every aspect of UK development and business. They nominated their most-valued partners and most-respected peers from across the industry, with only those receiving substantial support reaching this stage.

Voting has now closed! So be sure to book your tickets for March 5th to be in attendance to congratulate the lucky winners in person.