Brenda and John Romero headline Interactive Futures 2020

Brenda and John Romero will share their experiences of operating as an indie studio as headline speakers at the upcoming Interactive Futures 2020 conference and expo.

Brenda Romero is a BAFTA award-winning game designer, artist and Fulbright award recipient who entered the video game industry in 1981. She has worked on dozens of games and contributed to many “seminal titles”, including titles in the Ghost Recon, Dungeons & Dragons and Def Jam franchises.

John Romero is an award-winning game development veteran and widely championed as “father of first-person shooters”, having led the design of genre-defining games like Doom, Quake, Heretic, and Hexen. John has co-founded eight successful game companies, including id Software.

“John and Brenda will share their experiences of operating a studio in Ireland’s Galway City games hub and how that can be applied to studios operating in Leamington,” a press statement explains. “They will also offer delegates practical advice and insights into technology, production, finance, talent, local government support and the reasons why tech hubs are vital to the games industry.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have John and Brenda Romero as our headline speakers at Interactive Futures 2020,” Sarah Windrum, chair of the CWLEP Digital Creative Business Group and board director at the CWLEP, said. “Their knowledge of the business of game development, experience of working in a hub similar to Leamington’s and ability to engage with audiences of all ages will provide delegates with invaluable insight.”

“We’re tremendously excited to be involved with Interactive Futures 2020 – events like this are vital to fostering a sense of community within video games development, encouraging growth and attracting new talent to the sector,” added Brenda and John Romero in a joint statement. “Our time in the Galway City hub has taught us so much and we look forward to sharing those experiences with delegates.”

Romero Games is currently producing the upcoming 1920s gangster strategy game Empire of Sin, which will be published by Paradox Interactive later this year.

Taking place on January 31 and February 1 at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington, the two-day conference and expo will “once again showcase to the industry and to the general public the rich seam of talent and opportunity within the Leamington Games Hub” and includes a conference programme, career fair, and expo. Tickets for Interactive Futures 2020 are on sale now.