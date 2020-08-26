343 Industries denies rumours that Halo Infinite will drop cross-gen support

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Halo developers 343 Industries have denied rumours that the upcoming Halo Infinite will be abandoning cross-gen support. The developer has also denied that the game will see a further delay, following it being pushed back into a 2021 release date earlier this month.

The announcement comes via 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek, who confirmed on Twitter that the game will still be coming to the Xbox One as well as the Series X.

Hey Eric – we're seeing lots of fake "leaks" out there, so please don't believe everything you read. There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we'll be supporting. We're building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform 👊 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 25, 2020

The “leaks” Junyszek alludes to are likely a reference to a rumour that recently surfaced on the ResetEra forums. According to the “leak,” 343 Industries is considering another delay to Halo Infinite, and is debating dropping cross-gen support, as the need to make the game work on Xbox One hardware is causing issues during development.

These claims seem to have been roundly denied as false by 343 Industries, however.

Still, the company has large and unusual plans for Halo this time around. In interviews following the game’s reveal, 343 Industries revealed its live service plans for the title.

“Halo Infinite is the start of our platform for the future,” said Chris Lee, studio head for Halo Infinite at 343 Industries. “We want Infinite to grow over time, versus those numbered titles and having all that segmentation we had before. It’s about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community.”

The game’s reveal saw a mixed response from fans, leading to its eventual delay, citing development challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.