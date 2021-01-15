505 Games’ parent company, Digital Bros, acquires Infinity Plus Two as it expands its free to play business

Share Facebook

Publisher 505 Games is expanding its its focus in the free-to-play market with the acquisition of Australian developer Plus Two, creators of the Puzzle Quest series and successful F2P puzzle RPG Gems of War.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, the developer specializes in creating original intellectual properties, puzzle and strategy games in the fantasy genre. The team has produced more than 30 titles, including the genre-defining Puzzle Quest series which has generated over $200 million in revenue and an estimated 32 million users globally under the franchise. Infinity Plus Two, founder Steve Fawkner will continue to lead the studio, transitioning onto the management team within 505 Games.

“IP2 is a proven studio with phenomenal success over the years. Their creative vision and extensive experience will be a great addition to 505 Games,” said Clive Robert, head of Free-to-Play at 505 Games. “The F2P market has seen a tremendous amount of growth and rise in popularity over the years and has always been a key facet of the company’s growth strategy. As one of the leading third-party publishers of F2P games across multiple platforms, this latest acquisition solidifies our investment in internal development and builds on our library of owned IP.”

Prior to the acquisition, 505 Games collaborated with Infinity Plus Two on publishing the F2P puzzle RPG Gems of War. The game will continue to operate with major new updates on the roadmap alongside other high-profile projects.

“After working closely together on Gems of War for the past 7 years, we are excited to officially become part of the 505 Games family,” said Steve Fawkner, CEO and creative lead at Infinity Plus Two. “We not only share the same personal and professional values, but also work really well together. We’re looking forward to building on that foundation with both ongoing projects and all new unannounced projects already in the works.”

Infinity Plus Two will be the third studio joining the 505 Games internal development network which also includes DR Studios located in the United Kingdom and Kunos Simulazioni in Italy.