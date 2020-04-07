Electronic Arts pledges up to $2m in COVID-19 support

Share Facebook

EA has pledged up to $2 million in order to support global Coronavirus relief efforts (thanks GI.biz)

The initiative lasts until June 30th, until which EA will match-fund all employee contributions made through YourCause, EA’s programme that allows staff to support local organisations.

“There has never been a more important moment for us to lend strength to our local communities,” said CEO Andrew Wilson. “Thanks to everyone that shared their support of local organisations — your ideas were an inspiration.”

“We look forward to expanding the impact we can have as the people of Electronic Arts, helping communities around the world during this most challenging time.”

EA employees have also been volunteering to support relief efforts. In Canada, staff donated cleaning supplies to hospitals and supported local food banks, in Sweden hand sanitiser and face masks have been donated to local hospitals, while staff in the US took part in a virtual food drive with over $8000 worth of food donated to local support groups.

This initiative comes alongside their recent “Stay at Home, Play Together” campaign, as well as similar initiatives including the industry’s #PlayApartTogether campaign which seeks to disseminate key messages from the World Health Organization to help slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as the industry’s collaboration with the government to spread the “Stay at Home, Save Lives” directive through in-game messaging.