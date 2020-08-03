beyond good and evil

A Beyond Good and Evil film is in the works, reportedly from Detective Pikachu director

Netflix has announced that it is working on a Beyond Good and Evil film. The announcement came via Twitter, with Ubisoft stating:

“Some good news for Beyond Good & Evil fans. A Netflix feature film adaptation of Ubisoft’s epic space pirate adventure is in development!”

No further details were released, but the announcement followed a story published on Hollywood Reporter, which stated that the film will be a combination of  animation and live action. Additionally, Hollywood Reporter… reports that Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman is on board to direct the project.

According to the report, it looks as if the film will follow the plot of the original 2003 game and not, interestingly, the sequel – which Netflix used artwork from in the announcement.

The film is being produced Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin. The adaptation is still in its early stages, and Netflix is currently hiring for writers on the project.

