A Disco Elysium TV show is planned from Sonic the Hedgehog film producer

Disco Elysium, the acclaimed (and MCV/DEVELOP award-winning) game from studio ZA/UM is being planned to be adapted for a potential TV series.

This comes from a report from Variety, which states that ZA/UM has partnered with production company dj2 Entertainment to develop a TV series based on the game. The production company is also currently working on other video game adaptations, including Sleeping Dogs and Echo.

“We’re so gratified at the response ‘Disco Elysium’ has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” said Helen Hindpere, lead writer of ZA/UM.

Further details about the upcoming show – such as the writers, network or streaming service remain unavailable at present. dj2 Entertainment is currently meeting with writers, and is planning to pitch the project later in the year.

“’Disco Elysium’ is a phenomenal property with an expansive world and unlimited potential,” says dj2 CEO and founder Dmitri M. Johnson. “The dj2 team is truly thrilled about this extraordinary opportunity to be part of it all.”

Johnson was a co-producer on the film adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog – which proved to be remarkably successful, earning over $110m in its debut weekend. This success came in spite of a last-minute redesign of the lead character, after audiences reacted negatively to the film’s initial design of Sonic. Additionally, despite the film’s success, the studio tasked with changing Sonic’s design closed down in December last year.