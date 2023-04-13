A new esports venue will open up in Liverpool later this year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A new esports venue called Level Tap will open at the Liverpool ONE shopping and leisure complex later this year.

Launched by professional accountants Adam Rydings and Callum Wilson, Level Tap intends to be a base for competitive gaming and esports spectating in the area, broadcasting both local games and live events from around the world so that people can get together and watch them.

The venue will take up two levels measuring 6,500 sq ft, and will contain eight console areas, two racing simulators and 22 high-end gaming computers. It will also serve food and drinks of both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic variety.

Streamers or competing teams at the location can play games that will be shown on the screens and projectors around the venue, while over 100 people can also watch in person from a dedicated spectator area.

“The market for activity bars has grown substantially over the last few years while the gaming industry as a whole grows year on year with esports in particular becoming more popular than ever. Level Tap aims to capitalise on this growth,” said Rydings.

“With streamers on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch becoming household names, the demand for watching them in a social atmosphere is soaring. We want to bring that big match experience to the casual gamer while allowing them the chance to improve their skills and have fun with friends.

“As an esports venue it will be competitive in nature so there will be more of an emphasis on multiplayer games. We will be also showing both tournaments and streamers on our main projector screen and TVs around the venue and we plan to run our own events, sponsored events and tournaments.”

“Liverpool ONE in the heart of the city was the obvious location for Level Tap and it’s already home to a number of competitive socialising experiences and esports will bring something new to the visitor experience,” added Wilson.

“Liverpool also benefits from a large student population with both Liverpool and John Moores universities having very popular gaming societies, while Liverpool has a renowned reputation for games development.”

“Given esports streaming and gaming’s growing popularity it just makes sense for a place like Liverpool to have a dedicated venue in which to play, watch and socialise and, being passionate about esports and gaming, we aim to provide that.”