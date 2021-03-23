A Pikmin mobile game is in the works from Pokémon Go creator Niantic

Nintendo and Niantic, the creators of hugely popular mobile game Pokémon Go, are partnering to produce a mobile game featuring another Nintendo IP, Pikmin.

This is the just the first of a series of apps the two companies intend to create, and will take advantage of Niantic’s real-world AR technology. The game will feature gameplay activities designed to encourage walking and make the activity more enjoyable – similar to Niantic’s previous title, Pokémon Go.

The app is scheduled to release worldwide later this year, with Niantic as the publisher. Additionally, the game will be the first title created by Niantic Tokyo Studio, which was established in April 2018.

“As we continue to expand our games portfolio, it was a natural next step to team up with  Nintendo,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic. “We’re looking forward to shaping the future of AR  together, bringing Nintendo’s beloved game characters to life for mobile game players around the world.”

“Niantic’s AR technology has made it possible for us to experience the world as if Pikmin are secretly living all around us,” said Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director, Fellow, Nintendo. “Based on the theme of making walking fun, our mission is to provide people a new experience that’s different  from traditional games. We hope that the Pikmin and this app will become a partner in your life.”

