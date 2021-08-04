“Accessibility is something that we try to weave into each of our services at PTW.” – Why PTW is supporting the Accessibility Award at IRL this September 16th

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

On September 16th MCV/DEVELOP will be heading down to Waterloo for our brand new event IRL, and we hope to see you all there.

At the event we’ll be holding a small award ceremony. The awards segment of IRL will allow us to applaud the industry’s huge contribution to our society over the last 18 months, by recognising individuals and initiatives that have made a difference.

One such award we’ll be handing out is the Accessibility Hero Award, thanks to support from our friends at PTW. The award looks to celebrate those who endeavour to provide access to all, whether that’s via a game’s UI, or building a more accessible office space.

We’d like to thank PTW for their support for this award, with PTW COO Andy Emery explaining to us the importance of accessibility to PTW:

“Accessibility is something that we try to weave into each of our services at PTW. We believe that games can change lives and are passionate about making sure that everyone can find a way to play.”

You can tell us about your Accessibility Hero via the IRL website.

IRL is not the MCV/DEVELOP Awards. Instead it will be a more casual, more inclusive event, designed so that anyone and everyone in the industry can attend, meet colleagues, network, and applaud the efforts that have been made by so many over the last year and more.

Further details about IRL can be found here, or head to the MCV/DEVELOP IRL website to get your tickets and get your nominations in for a small award ceremony we’ll be holding at the event.