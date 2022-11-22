Africa Games Week returns this December

Share Facebook

Africa Games Week will return at the start of December.

The fifth edition of the event will be held between December 1 and December 3, 2022 at Workshop17 on the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Video game developers, content creators and industry leaders will come from across not only Africa, but the rest of the world, to speak to the African games industry. Visitors include Google, Epic Games, Xsolla, Twitch, Focus Entertainment and Xbox, 24 Bit Games, Renderheads, The French Institute and more.

This year also sees the addition of in-depth development workshops, alongside a live exhibition event with over 30 stands that will be open to the public.

“The upcoming edition of Africa Games Week is going to be our best yet,” says Rex Bowden, co-founder and CEO of Africa Games Week. “This year we are taking the event beyond a conference to an industry- and community-building, knowledge-developing, creative-awakening, melting pot of Africa’s most amazing talent and opportunities for the gaming industry.”

Africa Games Week also contains four sub-conferences that are for more specialised areas of the industry – Games for Change, Mobile Growth Summit, Make Games Africa and Africa StreamCon. Each one of these events contains speakers, panels, and smaller technical workshops that will allow all participants to grow their knowledge in their area of specialisation. They also will enable more focused networking, including some opportunities for one-on-one meetings.

“Being thrown in the deep end of the game industry after joining AGW in May, I am still amazed each day by the phenomenal games and teams from Africa challenging the international markets with diversity, culture and creativity,” says event director, Alexandra Pattison. “I can’t wait to meet all the leading African developers and studios we are bringing to Cape Town, and showcase them to industry players like Google, Epic, Xsolla and many more.”

You can find out more information on the event, including ticket prices over on the Africa Games Week website.