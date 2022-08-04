Ahead of its most ambitious game, Koch Media has a new name

Share Facebook

After 28 years Koch Media (often pronounced ‘kotch’ or ‘kosh, sometimes ‘kock’) has a new name, Plaion (pronounced ‘play on’). The announcement was made alongside the unveiling of a new logo, intended to represent the fact that the company has long moved away from its origins as a software distributor, to being a global entertainment company that, as part of the Embracer Group, is deeply involved not only in games and film, but with the recent acquisition of DPI, pop culture merchandising.



Revealing the new corporate identity, co-founder and CEO Klemens Kundratitz says that the rebranding process has taken nine months, and that the time was now right, ahead of gamescom and the release of Saints Row (“our most ambitious game”), to get the Plaion name in front of people to see what they made of it. “We are doing what some people may think is overdue or maybe unnecessary, but we feel it’s for us it’s the right moment. Not only externally, but also internally. It’s good for our people to see that the company is opening this new chapter, that we don’t stand still.”

Kundratitz admits that it will take some time for Plaion to become established in the minds of its partners and customers, but that it’s a name that is more representative and inclusive. “We want to build that new brand now, standing for great entertainment, unique experiences, good customer relations and good B2B partner relations. We have lots to do. There’s always a risk with everything but hey, we’re up for it!”