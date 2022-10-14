Airship Interactive has a new Chief Strategy Officer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Game art studio Airship Interactive has appointed a new Chief Strategy Officer ahead of its move to South Manchester.

Their latest CSO is Viki Freeman, who is being promoted from her current role as Workplace Strategy Director at the company. Freeman has 15 years of industry experience, and a lengthy background in recruitment, talent management, employee relations, and strategic HR.

In her new role she will help to “formulate and facilitate the company’s key strategic business initiatives and future development goals”, so we expect to hear a lot more from her as Airship continues with its plans to expand.

“We are thrilled to welcome aboard Viki to Airship’s C-Suite. She is an inspiring leader and has enriched our company with her brilliant business acumen.” said Joe Harford, Airship Interactive Founder and CEO. “Viki’s promotion demonstrates the importance of her leadership and vision here at Airship and we hope that with her excellent strategic direction, we can continue to develop Airship into the world’s number one game art co-developer studio.”

“I am delighted to be moving up into the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Airship. I believe in every single value, venture, and ambition that the company has set itself. With the new move to our state-of-the-art studio in South Manchester, and some major projects in the pipeline – –it’s truly an inspiring and exciting place to be and I cannot wait to get stuck into the position.” said Freeman, when asked about her promotion.

“My focus will be continuing to build Airship into an incredible employer and business, one that sets a best-in-class precedent in how leadership and direction in business are done. My career to date has been dedicated to driving these standards and all are underpinned by a personal strategy of encouraging a people-centric vision.”

“It can be tough being a female in a male-dominated industry. Luckily, there are inspiring women everywhere who continue to break away from gender norms and pave the way for new female leadership roles without changing who they are. As a Woman in Games Ambassador, I have worked hard to encourage others to believe in themselves and to know that nothing is impossible – this is something I will continue to do in my new role.”