Amazon Games opens development studio in Montreal

Amazon Games has announced a new development studio in Montreal, Canada.

The new studio, which joins Amazon Games development studios in Seattle, Orange County, and San Diego, will focus on AAA game development. Amazon Games is currently hiring to build out the Montreal team.

“Montreal’s rich vein of creative talent will be a valuable asset as we continue building our development and publishing teams,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “The highly skilled and experienced team at our new Montreal studio shares our commitment to creating best-in-class online games, and brings with them a wealth of knowledge and passion for building deep, community-focused multiplayer experiences. I look forward to watching them invent on behalf of customers as they grow their team and develop their first project.”

The studio’s founding members include Luc Bouchard (head of production), Xavier Marquis (creative director), Alexandre Remy (head of product), and Romain Rimokh (content director) – who previously worked as the core team behind Rainbow Six Siege. The studio’s first title will be an online multiplayer title based on new IP.

“Building upon 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and the creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in the multiplayer space,” said Xavier Marquis, Creative Director. “From our first discussion, we felt a true connection with the people at Amazon Games, their approach to gaming and the sheer amount of knowledge, expertise and technology available there. It is quite humbling and we couldn’t be more excited to start a studio with them.”