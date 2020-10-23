Amazon Japan sells out of Xbox Series X|S preorders for a second time

Share Facebook

In more encouraging news for Microsoft’s ambitions in Japan, Amazon’s second wave of pre-orders in the country have sold out in a matter of hours (via VGC).

This is the second time pre-orders for the Xbox, which has been historically unpopular in Japan, have sold out in the region. The first wave of pre-orders sold out in just 20 minutes, with Xbox head Phil Spencer saying that Japan has become the console’s fastest-growing market.

Of course, as with the first wave of pre-orders, stock is likely to have been low to begin with – Given Microsoft’s unpopularity in Japan. But the uptick in demand is still clearly a sign that Xbox’s growth in the region.

“We learn from the past,” said Spencer. “And this year, we’re scaling our global vision with the goal to launch our products in Japan at the same time as the rest of the world, including our new console, which will launch day and date with our global markets.”

Speaking back in September, Spencer said that he was humbled by the pre-order success, but said it was “the first step in a much longer marathon.”

“It humbles me to consider how well the Xbox Series X/S has been welcomed by Japanese fans,” Spencer told Famitsu, in an exchange translated by VGC. “With the goals we’re working towards for the Xbox Series X/S, this is only the first step in a much longer marathon, but I’m very happy to know how much everyone is expecting from us, and it motivates us even more when pre orders sell out.”