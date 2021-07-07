Amazon Lumberyard to go open source, under the name Open 3D Engine

Amazon’s Lumberyard engine is going to be available as an open source project, under the name Open 3D Engine.

The Linux Foundation will oversee the project as part of the Open 3D Foundation, in order to support “open source projects that advance capabilities related to 3D graphics, rendering, authoring, and development.” The Foundation has over 20 founding members, including the likes of Amazon Web Services, Adobe, Huawei, Niantic, and Red Hat.

The foundation will be hosting the inaugural O3DECon in October this year.

An Open 3D Engine will be available under the Apache 2.0 license. A developer preview is already available, with the full release planned for late this year.

“We’re proud to offer the 3D development community an unencumbered, AAA-capable, real-time 3D engine with one of the broadest arrays of integrated 3D authoring tools in the industry including a new photorealistic renderer, built for both modern gaming hardware and distributed cloud rendering,” said VP of engineering at Amazon Web Services Bill Vass.

“We believe that creating a first-class, community-driven, open-source option will revolutionize real-time 3D development, as Linux did for operating systems and Apache did for the web.”