Amazon shuts down Crucible development, just five months after launch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Amazon has announced that it is ending development on its free to play multiplayer shooter, Crucible – just five months after the game’s launch.

The announcement comes via a blog post from Amazon’s Relentless Studios team, who revealed that after completing that game’s roadmap, the decision was made to end development on the game.

“With those features shipped, our next step was to evaluate the feedback we’ve heard from you, paired with the data we’ve collected, to determine our path forward. That evaluation led us to a difficult decision: we’ll be discontinuing development on Crucible.

“We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible. We’ll be transitioning our team to focus on New World and other upcoming projects from Amazon Games.”

Amazon will be offering a full refund for any purchases made, and will be disabling credit purchases within Crucible.

In addition, the Crucible team will be hosting a final playtest and community celebration, both in-Game and on Discord, before disabling matchmaking. Following this, custom games will still be available until the servers are shut down on noon PST on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Crucible launched in May this year but failed to pick up an audience, peaking at around 25,000 players at launch, but quickly dropped to fewer than 5,000 by May 22nd – two days after its launch. Following this, the game moved back into closed beta in June.