Amazon warns that some Xbox Series X preorders may not arrive until December

Some Xbox Series X consoles pre-ordered through Amazon may not arrive until December, the retailer has revealed.

Customers have taken to Twitter to reveal recent emails from Amazon, explaining that they intend to ship their console “in the coming weeks” as they received more inventory – indicating that they may be low on stock for the console.

Hey @amazon thanks for overselling on the @Xbox Series X and now making me wait until possibly 12/31?! I thought I secured my console on pre-order day if not for launch then at LEAST for the month of Nov. Not cool. pic.twitter.com/ggHqmzrl4Z — Ed Ulatoski (@DaedalusBC304) November 9, 2020

“We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December,” read one of the emails “At this time we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before.”

In the replies on Twitter, the Amazon Help account responded that “due to high demand, consoles will ship as inventory continues to arrive throughout November and December. You will receive an email notification when your order has shipped.”

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft spokesperson stated that: “We have seen overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox and are working tirelessly with our retail partners to replenish Xbox hardware as quickly as possible. We can’t wait for fans to experience gaming on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Please check in with local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market.”

Stock for both Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles seem to be low in general. Multiple UK retailers recently warned that the consoles may not be available without a pre-order before the end of the year.

Smyths is said on Twitter that they “have reached our current pre-order quota for the PS5. As of now, we cannot guarantee we will receive more stock before the end of the year. Please keep an eye on the website for possible stock replenishment details.”

GAME meanwhile told one customer on Twitter that: “Unfortunately we do not have confirmation that we will have stock on launch day for customers that don’t have a pre-order. We recommend checking the website for updates to avoid disappointment and unnecessary travel to store.”

For those not fortunate enough to have their hands on the Xbox Series X yet can check out our review of the console, hailing it as “a brilliant balance of continuity and evolution”