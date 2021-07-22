Amazon’s Prime Gaming signs two-year shirt sponsorship deal with Stevenage FC

Share Facebook

Prime Gaming, formerly known as Twitch Prime, has signed an exclusive two-year shirt sponsorship with EFL League Two’s Stevenage FC. The sponsorship will run until the end of the 2022/23 season, with the Twitch Prime logo appearing on both the home and away kits of Stevenage FC.

“We are excited to partner with a club like Stevenage, that much like Prime Gaming, is ambitious, innovative and places an emphasis on being customer-obsessed,” commented Larry Plotnick, GM of Prime Gaming. “Stevenage has a great reputation for building a passionate and loyal community which aligns very much with our ambitions. As customer focused organizations both serving passionate communities, we think this is a great fit. We have a lot of exciting plans in the coming months.”

Stevenage will debut the new shirts during the club’s pre-season friendly game against Crystal Palace on July 23rd. Replica shirts will be available to pre-order on the club store from July 22nd.

“This partnership with one of the biggest companies in the world is hugely exciting,” added Stuart Dinsey, Stevenage FC director. “Our values are closely aligned and just like gamers, we want to try and reach the next level, having plenty of fun along the way.”