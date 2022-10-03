Amber has secured $20 million in investment to fuel rapid expansion

Share Facebook

Video game development agency Amber has announced it will receive up to $20 million in funds from London-based investment firm Emona Capital LLP to accelerate its global growth and expansion. Dominik Dolenec, Managing Partner at Emona Capital, will also join Amber’s Board of Directors, using his business experience to support Amber as it goes forward.

Amber has worked on projects for companies like Amazon, Disney, NBC Universal, Paradox Interactive, Rovio, Roblox, That Game Company, N3twork and more. In 2021, Amber had an annual turnover of $30 million. In the last five years, 70% of its revenue has come from game development, with the other 30% coming from development support services like quality assurance, customer support, and language localisation.

“We are thrilled to form a partnership with Emona Capital, and we welcome Dominik Dolenec to Amber’s Board. After almost a decade of purely organic development, we are pleased to enter a new stage for Amber, a period of even more accelerated growth. Emona Capital has proven experience in emerging markets, which matches our expansion thesis and which we are confident will aid our expansion plans.” said Jaime Giné, CEO of Amber.

“As a people-centric organization, it was crucial for us to find a partner who understands and respects our development vision. With Emona, we share the goals for Amber’s future – one that is focused on key stakeholders, our clients and our teams, and built on a promise always to deliver quality through incremental and breakthrough innovation. Together, we will continue to develop our joint vision of evolving Amber into a global player that sets industry standards while adding value to the creative industries at large.”

“Amber is at an exciting point in its rapid global expansion, and we are thrilled to partner with Amber’s exceptional leadership team,” said Dominik Dolenec. “We believe that the gaming industry has a bright future, and that Amber is uniquely positioned to benefit from the broader market trends thanks to the strength of its client base, the breadth and depth of its capabilities and the Company’s remarkable culture.”

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Amber, one that will see us extending our network of studios to cover all genres and platforms, while reinforcing our studio service capabilities. At this larger scale, we can realize our agency vision to evolve game development ecosystems around the world through investments in community and innovation.” said Mihai Pohontu, Chairman of Amber.