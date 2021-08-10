Amiga A500 Mini announced from Retro Games includes Team17 classic titles

Share Facebook

The latest miniature console release, is actually a miniature computer release. Retro Games today announced the THEA500 Mini, a perfectly formed but tiny version of the classic Amiga A500 home computer from the late eighties. The device will be distributed by Koch Media.

The device will come with 25 games preloaded, including: Alien Breed 3D, Another World, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver, Kick Off 2, Pinball Dreams, Simon The Sorcerer, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, The Chaos Engine, Worms: The Director’s Cut, Zool: Ninja Of The ”Nth” Dimension. Additional titles will be announced over time.

However, owners will also be able to sideload their own titles via USB, and with perfect emulation of the A500, its enhanced Chipset (ECS) and the A1200, there’s a lot of scope.

The device has found immediate support from Team17, with classic titles such as Alien Breed 3D on the lineup. “Retro Games have developed a truly unique product”, said Debbie Bestwick MBE, CEO at Team 17, “and I’m very excited to have our classic games represented in all their original glory”.

THEA500 will come with both an originally styled two-button mouse and 8-button controller.

“In this initial mini version of THEA500®, we have created what we believe gaming fans will love, and will see as the evolution of mini games consoles”, said Paul Andrews, managing director at Retro Games.

The mini computer will come to retail early next year and will cost £120/€130/$140.