Amiqus are supporting today’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

The MCV/DEVELOP Awards are taking place TODAY! As you read this, we’re probably already getting into our suits and heading down to the Brewery to get ready for you all – See you soon!

Before the festivities kick off, we wanted to take one last opportunity to thank all of our sponsors, without whom these awards would not be possible. Today we’d like to send our thanks over to Amiqus, who we are delighted to have as our drinks partner for the awards – so be sure to raise a glass in thanks!

And as we look forward to tonight, we thought we’d get Amiqus’ very own Liz Prince’s perspective.

“Amiqus has always supported the MCV/DEVELOP Awards as it’s such a great opportunity for the industry to get together, catch-up and, importantly, to celebrate our achievements.

“The UK games industry boasts such a wealth of talent it’s absolutely right that we acknowledge the companies, teams and individuals behind such innovation, technical expertise and creativity – from development studios and publishers, to service and support companies who help them.

“We are honoured to play our part in these important awards, and want to thank Richie, Chris, Alex and the rest of the team at MCV/DEVELOP for their work in making them happen.”

Today marks the first MCV/DEVELOP Awards in over two years. While that only makes us all the more excited for tonight, it’s certainly a strange experience to look back on the years behind us.

“The last time we were together for these awards was in early March 2020 – just ahead of the first COVID lockdown. Looking back, it’s crazy to think what lay ahead!

“Two years on, we’re still getting used to live events and can’t wait to be heading back to The Brewery, meeting up once again with friends, peers and colleagues – celebrating the achievements and resilience of our industry and adding a toast to absent friends.”

And of course, we couldn’t resist asking if Prince had any predictions for the evening ahead…

“I can’t say that I’m a successful betting person, so I’ll swerve any guesses about the award winners themselves. But, based on previous MCV/DEVELOP Awards, here are some predictions elsewhere…