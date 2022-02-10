Amiqus’ on supporting the Women in Games Awards “Amiqus has for many years supported awards and events that recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in the industry.”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Women in Games Awards are getting ever-closer, with just a few weeks to go before we’ll be able to celebrate the amazing talent in our industry. Remember, the awards will kick off on the 4th of March, at Altitude London, Millbank Tower in the Skyloft.

The Women in Games Awards would not be possible without support from our partners across the industry, and we would like to take the time to thank Amiqus for being our Business Award Partner for this year’s awards.

And as we count down the days, we reached out to Liz Prince, Business Manager at Amiqus, in order to get her perspective.

“Amiqus has for many years supported awards and events that recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in the industry. And so we are, of course, delighted to be sponsoring the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards again this year, particularly as it will be returning as a live event where we can all meet up in person.

“The past couple of years have been tough for everyone, lockdowns, work-from-home restrictions, home-schooling and more, and we know that the pandemic has disproportionately negatively impacted women’s lives which has made things even harder. A celebration of women’s achievements in games and esports is always welcome, but particularly right now.

“Each of the awards categories is important, and we are grateful to MCV/DEVELOP for ensuring the accolades cover all sectors of the games and esports industries. The Business Impact category, in particular, is important to us as we know that having women in leadership positions is significant – in a particular studio’s company culture, but also as role models for women across the industry.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing everyone on March 4th for a fabulous event and a real life celebration!”

Putting The G Into Gaming

In 2018, Liz Prince launched the pro bono initiative Putting The G Into Gaming. The initiative was established to focus on accelerating diversity in games through practical and action-based steps.