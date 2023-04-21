Amiqus will sponsor the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards

Share Facebook

Amiqus is returning as a sponsor once again for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which are set to take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on May 11, 2023.

Well-known in the games industry, Amiqus is a company of games industry recruitment specialists that have been actively helping people to find jobs in the sector for the last 21 years. The firm is a regular supporter of the MCV/DEVELOP Awards, and we’re glad to have the team over there backing us and our celebration of video games and the people that make them once again.

“The MCV/DEVELOP Awards provide a great opportunity to champion the amazing work that all corners of the UK games industry are achieving – from the creative to the commercial, and everything in-between. The event also gives us all the chance to meet up with friends and peers for an evening of celebration,” said Liz Prince, business manager at Amiqus.

“This year there’s an additional reason to cheer, with MCV celebrating its 25th anniversary. Amiqus has been around for the majority of those years, and we offer our congratulations and thanks to all at MCV for providing the industry with a voice for the past quarter of a century. All of us at Amiqus are delighted to sponsor these awards, and look forward to a fantastic evening on May 11.”

Tickets are now extremely limited for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards show, and have almost completely sold out. If you’d like to attend, you can reach out to Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk to enquire about any remaining ticket availability, or to grab a spot on the waitlist, in case there are any cancellations.

You can also speak to Alex about branding and/or sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming event at the same email address.