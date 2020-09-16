Among Us surpasses 85 million mobile downloads – with 70 per cent of lifetime downloads in the last 45 days

InnerSloth online multiplayer title Among Us has reached 86.6 million total downloads on mobile, following a huge surge in downloads in August and September – according to data from Sensor Tower.

The game originally released in 2018, but has seen a huge surge in interest in recent months, with 70 per cent of its lifetime installs coming in the last 45 days, after gaining attention from YouTube and Twitch influencers.

As a result of this influencer attention, Among Us has become a surprise hit of the summer, with downloads in August 2020 rising by 661 per cent month-over-month to 18.4 million. For September 1st-14th 2020, new installs are up 127 per cent m/m, to close to 42 million, with the rest of the month still to go.

The majority of installs for the game are in the US, with 20.5 million, or 23.7 per cent of total installs coming from the country. Brazil comes in second place, with 16.6 million downloads, or 19.2 per cent, while Mexico comes in third with 6.8 million installs, or close to 8 per cent.

In terms of player spending, Among Us has generated $3.2 million to date from in-game purchases. According to Sensor Tower, the App Store is the biggest source of player spending, with $1.9 million to date, or 59.4 per cent. Google Play, meanwhile, has generated $1.3 million in revenue, or 40.6 per cent.