An Australian MP is set to propose a loot box law for under 18s

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

An Australian member of parliament will be introducing a bill next month to ban the sale of loot boxes to minors (via Kotaku).

First reported by the Daily Telegraph, the Classification Amendment (Loot Boxes) Bill will be introduced by Tasmanian MP Andrew Wilkie. The full text of the bill hasn’t been provided yet, but according to Wilkie, it will prohibit loot boxes from being being targeted to minors.

“We as a country accept that people over the age of 18 can gamble but let’s make that for adults and giving parents a warning,” Wilkie told the Telegraph.

Wilkie argued that video games with loot box mechanics were grooming children “for future gambling.” The bill would require games with lootboxes to have an adults only rating, would also receive new advisory details – similar to games that feature warnings regarding violence and strong language.

“To allow very young children to pay cash for a randomised event that may or may not reward them that would meet any definition of gambling,” said Wilkie.

The will be Classification Amendment (Loot Boxes) Bill put before the lower house in mid-August.