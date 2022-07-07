An itch.io bundle to raise money for US abortion funds is now available

A bundle has launched on itch.io that intends to help raise money for the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund. They provide money to people in need in over 20 states across America to help them get to places where they can get the safe medical treatment they require.

It has been created by the developer Caro Asercion, and includes 600+ items from creators around the world who have put their games on the indie game distribution platform. There are some great pieces of software in the bundle, including fan favourite indie projects like Hypnospace Outlaw, Desktop Goose, Grapple Force Rena and more.

At the time of writing, the charity bundle has raised $234,529, which puts it just over half way towards its current total goal of $400,000.

Last month, America overturned Roe v. Wade in the United States, removing the right to get an abortion from around 33 million women according to 2019 Census population estimates. 22 American states have already outlawed the procedure, while only 16 have protected it. Other states are still deciding where they will land on the matter. Several games industry companies including Microsoft, Sony and Electronic Arts have offered to support employees in affected areas, including paying for their travel and healthcare costs.

If you’d like to purchase the Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds and help out, you can do so here.