Anna Hollinrake and Pavle Mihajlović announce new studio Electric Saint

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Anna Hollinrake and Pavle Mihajlović have revealed the existence of their new game development studio Electric Saint, which was actually founded back in Autumn 2022.

Hollinrake is the new studio’s creative director. In the last eight years she’s received an assortment of prestigious awards (including our own MCV/DEVELOP Rising Star Award and 30 Under 30) and has worked as art director on games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and on TV shows like the BBC’s Love Monster. Mihajlović on the other hand is the studio’s technical director. He’s worked on games like Curiosity, Godus and Erica, and was a co-founder of the interactive studio Flavourworks.

Electric Saint is receiving assistance from the London Games Accelerator, and was a recipient of the UK Games Fund. It is currently working on its first project, the details of which are still a secret.

“We started Electric Saint to make ambitious, heartfelt games,” said Hollinrake. “We care about building dynamic, joyful worlds that are full of light and life, and telling inclusive stories within them. We want Electric Saint to be a beacon of high quality, emotionally resonant, ethical and sustainable game development.”

“We embrace new technologies and draw from our collective history in emotive-driven game development to achieve lasting, impactful experiences that were formerly only possible for much larger teams,” explained Mihajlović. “With new developments in engine technology, and players showing how much they’re willing to support games created by smaller teams, we think that there is a space to give an underserved audience an experience that used to belong to large triple-A teams.”

“I want to make weird shit until I die.” added Hollinrake, giving the whole thing the air of punk rock and honestly making us even more excited to see what they’re up to.

If you’d like to find out more about Electric Saint, you should check out their website, where you can also sign up for their mailing list.