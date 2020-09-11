Anna Malmhake is Activision Blizzard’s new managing director for EMEA, based in the UK

Share Facebook

Activision Blizzard have named Anna Malmhake as their new managing director across EMEA (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Malmhake will lead the company’s go-to-market commercial organisation, which is set this year to release titles such as Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Malmhake will be based in the UK, and will begin her new role on Wednesday, September 16th. Malmhake previously worked as a member of the executive committee at alcoholic beverage company Pernod Ricard, as well as chairman and CEO of The Absolut Company.

Despite the background in alcohol, Malmhake is familiar with the games industry, speaking from a player’s perspective.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Malmhake remarked: “As a passionate gamer I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such a pivotal time for the industry. As a player I’ve long admired Activision Blizzard’s franchises, which have the power to entertain millions of players and create meaningful social connections. The diversity of the EMEA region, along with the impressive portfolio of products across platforms, presents unique commercial opportunities. I can’t wait to join the team to build on their successes in the region.”

“Anna’s appointment was the result of a search to find the right talent who could spearhead our future commercial growth in EMEA,” added Armin Zerza, chief commercial officer at Activision Blizzard. “Anna brings a wealth of experience in innovative marketing and digital upskilling and I’m excited to be working with her and our teams to deliver engaging content to both new and existing fans across the region.

“I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Philippe Sauze for his support and accomplishments regionally over the last year, and his continued partnership as Anna joins the team.”