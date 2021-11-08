Annapurna names Nathan Gary as its new president

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Annapurna has named Nathan Gary as the company’s new president.

Gary was previously president of the company’s game publishing division, Annapurna Interactive, and will now be taking on a leadership role overseeing all divisions: film, TV, theater, and interactive.

Gary, alongside Annapurna Interactive executive James Masi and Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison co-founded Annapurna Interactive in 2016, after Gary joined the company in 2015.

Replacing Gary as Annapurna Interactive president is Deborah Mars and Nathan Vella, who will co-head the gaming division going forward.

“Nathan has helped build Annapurna Interactive from the ground up, showing impressive leadership as well as the innate ability to identify and foster creative voices,” said Ellison. “I respect and appreciate Nathan’s vision, instincts and acumen and can’t think of a better person to help lead Annapurna as we continue to thrive in film, television, theatre and interactive.”

“I’m very proud of what we have accomplished with Annapurna Interactive in a short amount of time, and much of that was built on the shared values and goals that Megan built Annapurna on,” said Gary. “I am very excited to collaborate with Megan and the giant talent across the company, to bring people incredible stories and entertainment, from the best creatives in the world.”