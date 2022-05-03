Announcing the winners of the 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

Chris Wallace 3 hours ago Business News, Highlight

After hundreds of nominations and thousands of votes being cast, the 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Awards were finally handed out on April 28th, during a ceremony at The Brewery in London that was hosted by comedian and game industry veteran Imran Yusuf.

With two years having passed since the last event, guests, supporters and finalists were out in force, representing some of the most celebrated and successful organisations, not just within the UK games industry, but from across the world. Thanks to their efforts over the last two years, the 2022 ceremony was a remarkable occasion, honouring once again the creativity, success and innovation that is forever unique to the gaming industry in the UK.

As in 2020, the finalists were nominated by a select group representing all aspects of the gaming industry, from art, design, programming, to media, publishing, retail, recruitment and beyond. Then it was down to the MCV/DEVELOP readership and editorial team to decide the winners.

Photos from the evening are available via the Awards website, and let’s give our 2022 finalists and winners one last round of applause!

DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS

Development Tool of the Year

Finalists: Audiokinetic, Elias Studio 3, GameMaker Studio, SyncSketch, Unity

Winner: Unreal Engine

 

External Development Partner of the Year

Finalists: Keywords Studios, PTW, Talenthouse Media Foundry, Testronic, Virtuos

Winner: Epic Games

 

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Finalists: Amiqus, Haptic, InGame Recruitment, OPMjobs, Trust in Soda

Winner: Aardvark Swift

 

INNOVATION IN GAMES

 

Visual Innovation of the Year

Finalists: Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment for Returnal, nDreams for Fracked, Polygon Treehouse and CI Games for Röki, Shedworks and Raw Fury for Sable, ustwo games for Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Winner: Playground Games and Xbox Games Studio for Forza Horizon 5

 

Audio Innovation of the Year

Finalists: Codemasters and EA for Dirt 5, Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment for Returnal, Shedworks and Raw Fury for Sable, Sumo Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment for Sackboy: A Big Adventure,

Winner: Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment for Returnal

 

Gameplay Innovation of the Year

Finalists: Bossa Studios and Curve Games for I Am Fish, FuturLab and Square Enix for PowerWash Simulator, Ground Shatter and Mode 7 for Fights in Tight Spaces, Just Add Water and Rebellion for Sniper Elite VR, Odd Bug Studio and CI Games for Tails of Iron

Winner: Mediatonic for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

 

Narrative Innovation of the Year

Finalists: Codemasters and EA for F1 2021, inkle for Overboard!, Sketchbook Games and Modus Games for Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Winner: Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital for Death’s Door

 

OUTSTANDING STUDIOS

 

Major Studio of the Year

Finalists: Frontier Developments, Rebellion, Playground Games, Supermassive Games

Winner: Creative Assembly

 

Indie Studio of the Year

Finalists: Acid Nerve, Bossa Studios, Shedworks, Skyhook Games, ustwo games

Winner: Hello Games

 

PUBLISHING & PLATFORMS

 

Major Publisher of the Year

Finalists: Bethesda Softworks, EA, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix

Winner: Xbox Game Studios

 

Indie Publisher of the Year

Finalists: Chucklefish, Curve Games, No More Robots, Fireshine Games (formerly Sold Out), Wired Productions

Winner: Slitherine

 

Platform of the Year

Finalists: Nintendo, Steam, Antstream Arcade, PlayStation, Humble Bundle 

Winner: Xbox

 

REACHING AUDIENCES

 

PR Agency of the Year

Finalists: Dead Good PR, Honest PR, Indigo Pearl, Renaissance

Winner: Bastion

 

Creative Agency of the Year

Finalists: Diva, Fourth Floor, ICHI Worldwide, TAKEOFF, YRS TRULY

Winner: Fluid

 

Campaign of the Year

Finalists: Diva, in collaboration with TfL, MediaCom and Red Consultancy; EA for Kiyan Prince, FIFA 21; Honest PR for Yogscast Jingle Jam; YRS TRULY and Wizards of the Coast for Lycanspiracy, Magic: The Gathering

Winner: Renaissance and Curve Games for The Ascent

 

Media Brand of the Year

Finalists: GAMINGbible, IGN UK, PCGamesN, RKG, Video Games Chronicle (VGC)

Winner: Eurogamer

 

RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION

 

Retailer of the Year

Finalists: Fanatical, GAME, Green Man Gaming, ShopTo

Winner: Amazon

 

Distributor of the Year

Finalists: CentreSoft, Click Entertainment, Contact Sales, Genba Digital, Plug In Digital

Winner: Koch Media

 

JURY AWARDS

 

Newcomer of the Year

Winner: PressEngine

 

Games for a Better World

Winner: Nintendo for Animal Crossing

 

MCV/DEVELOP Legend

Winner: Sports Interactive

