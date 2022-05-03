Announcing the winners of the 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

Share Facebook

After hundreds of nominations and thousands of votes being cast, the 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Awards were finally handed out on April 28th, during a ceremony at The Brewery in London that was hosted by comedian and game industry veteran Imran Yusuf.

With two years having passed since the last event, guests, supporters and finalists were out in force, representing some of the most celebrated and successful organisations, not just within the UK games industry, but from across the world. Thanks to their efforts over the last two years, the 2022 ceremony was a remarkable occasion, honouring once again the creativity, success and innovation that is forever unique to the gaming industry in the UK.

As in 2020, the finalists were nominated by a select group representing all aspects of the gaming industry, from art, design, programming, to media, publishing, retail, recruitment and beyond. Then it was down to the MCV/DEVELOP readership and editorial team to decide the winners.

Photos from the evening are available via the Awards website, and let’s give our 2022 finalists and winners one last round of applause!

DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS

Development Tool of the Year

Finalists: Audiokinetic, Elias Studio 3, GameMaker Studio, SyncSketch, Unity

Winner: Unreal Engine

External Development Partner of the Year

Finalists: Keywords Studios, PTW, Talenthouse Media Foundry, Testronic, Virtuos

Winner: Epic Games

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Finalists: Amiqus, Haptic, InGame Recruitment, OPMjobs, Trust in Soda

Winner: Aardvark Swift

INNOVATION IN GAMES

Visual Innovation of the Year

Finalists: Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment for Returnal, nDreams for Fracked, Polygon Treehouse and CI Games for Röki, Shedworks and Raw Fury for Sable, ustwo games for Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Winner: Playground Games and Xbox Games Studio for Forza Horizon 5

Audio Innovation of the Year

Finalists: Codemasters and EA for Dirt 5, Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment for Returnal, Shedworks and Raw Fury for Sable, Sumo Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment for Sackboy: A Big Adventure,

Winner: Housemarque and Sony Interactive Entertainment for Returnal

Gameplay Innovation of the Year

Finalists: Bossa Studios and Curve Games for I Am Fish, FuturLab and Square Enix for PowerWash Simulator, Ground Shatter and Mode 7 for Fights in Tight Spaces, Just Add Water and Rebellion for Sniper Elite VR, Odd Bug Studio and CI Games for Tails of Iron

Winner: Mediatonic for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Narrative Innovation of the Year

Finalists: Codemasters and EA for F1 2021, inkle for Overboard!, Sketchbook Games and Modus Games for Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Winner: Acid Nerve and Devolver Digital for Death’s Door

OUTSTANDING STUDIOS

Major Studio of the Year

Finalists: Frontier Developments, Rebellion, Playground Games, Supermassive Games

Winner: Creative Assembly

Indie Studio of the Year

Finalists: Acid Nerve, Bossa Studios, Shedworks, Skyhook Games, ustwo games

Winner: Hello Games

PUBLISHING & PLATFORMS

Major Publisher of the Year

Finalists: Bethesda Softworks, EA, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix

Winner: Xbox Game Studios

Indie Publisher of the Year

Finalists: Chucklefish, Curve Games, No More Robots, Fireshine Games (formerly Sold Out), Wired Productions

Winner: Slitherine

Platform of the Year

Finalists: Nintendo, Steam, Antstream Arcade, PlayStation, Humble Bundle

Winner: Xbox

REACHING AUDIENCES

PR Agency of the Year

Finalists: Dead Good PR, Honest PR, Indigo Pearl, Renaissance

Winner: Bastion

Creative Agency of the Year

Finalists: Diva, Fourth Floor, ICHI Worldwide, TAKEOFF, YRS TRULY

Winner: Fluid

Campaign of the Year

Finalists: Diva, in collaboration with TfL, MediaCom and Red Consultancy; EA for Kiyan Prince, FIFA 21; Honest PR for Yogscast Jingle Jam; YRS TRULY and Wizards of the Coast for Lycanspiracy, Magic: The Gathering

Winner: Renaissance and Curve Games for The Ascent

Media Brand of the Year

Finalists: GAMINGbible, IGN UK, PCGamesN, RKG, Video Games Chronicle (VGC)

Winner: Eurogamer

RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION

Retailer of the Year

Finalists: Fanatical, GAME, Green Man Gaming, ShopTo

Winner: Amazon

Distributor of the Year

Finalists: CentreSoft, Click Entertainment, Contact Sales, Genba Digital, Plug In Digital

Winner: Koch Media

JURY AWARDS

Newcomer of the Year

Winner: PressEngine

Games for a Better World

Winner: Nintendo for Animal Crossing

MCV/DEVELOP Legend

Winner: Sports Interactive