Aonic has acquired a majority stake in Milky Tea Limited

The video gaming collective Aonic has purchased a majority of the shares of Milky Tea Limited in Liverpool.

In their new partnership, Aonic will support Milky Tea as it endeavours to create brand new intellectual properties and expand its existing operations.

Milky Tea Limited was founded in 2005, and the studio is best known for its Apple Arcade launch title, HyperBrawl Tournament. It has also confirmed that it is quietly working on several other at-of-yet-unannounced titles.

The studio has been shortlisted for awards by bodies like BAFTA, EMMY, Banff and TIGA, and was also put forward by Creative England in 2017 as one of the best up and coming companies in film, games and digital technology.

Jonathan Holmes, the prior majority shareholder, will continue in his role as CEO as a minority shareholder.

“We have had a great relationship with Aonic’s leadership team for multiple years. After we had decided to take the next strategic step in our development, we sat down with Aonic last April and immediately knew there was great potential in our collaboration,” said Holmes.

“This new partnership is a fantastic opportunity and will allow Milky Tea to continue to go from strength to strength.”

“The entire team at Aonic is incredibly passionate about Milky Tea’s exciting new IPs currently in the works, and with our shared vision, we believe our network can really support Milky Tea in making these games a success,” added Olliver Heins, co-founder of Aonic.