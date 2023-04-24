Arcade1UP will bring the arcade to the party as a 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards sponsor

Share Facebook

Arcade1UP is sponsoring the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which are happening at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London on May 11, 2023.

Founded in 2018 by Scott Bachrach, Arcade1UP are the ones behind a number of the officially licensed home arcade game machines that are increasingly gaining popularity with retro enthusiasts, with recent releases allowing them to affordably bring home nostalgic cabinet versions of Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, Mortal Kombat II, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game and more.

We’re thrilled to have Arcade1UP on board for our latest celebration of gaming talent, and we’re also very much looking forward to seeing who can set the best scores on the leaderboards in the arcade area where they will have graciously provided arcade cabinets to play on throughout the night.

“Everyone knows that the MCV Awards is an unmissable evening in the UK gaming industry calendar, and we couldn’t be more excited to be sponsoring the awards for the very first time,” said Neer Modha, director of international sales at Arcade1UP.

“We can think of no better way to celebrate than by bringing our world-famous Arcade1UP machines to the awards, providing the full retro gaming experience but without the need for a pocket full of change. We look forward to challenging high scores come May 11 and seeing the joystick wars commence!”

Tickets are now extremely limited for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards show, and have almost completely sold out. If you’d like to attend, you can reach out to Alex Boucher at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk to enquire about any remaining ticket availability, or to grab a spot on the waitlist, in case there are any cancellations.

You can also speak to Alex about branding and/or sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming event at the same email address.