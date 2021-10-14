ArenaNet and Undead Labs founder Jeff Strain launches new studio, Possibility Space.

Chris Wallace 21 hours ago Business News, Highlight

Jeff Strain, the co-founder of ArenaNet and founder of Undead Labs has launched a new distributed studio, Possibility Space.

The new studio is based in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is hiring talent from around the world by operating under a remote working system.

Joining Strain is a number of industry veterans, such as: Jane Ng (Campo  Santo, Valve) is Possibility Space’s Visual Director; Austin Walker (Waypoint Media, Friends at  the Table podcast) is IP Director; Liz England (Ubisoft, Insomniac) is Simulation and Narrative  Systems Director; Richard Foge (Undead Labs, ProbablyMonsters) joins as Design Director;  Brandon Dillon (Oculus, Double Fine) is VP of Engineering; Leah Rivera (Undead Labs, ArenaNet)  is Senior Narrative Systems Designer; Brian Jennings (NZXR, Magic Leap) is Technical Design  Director; Charles Randall (Ubisoft, BioWare) and Erica Tam (Electronic Arts, Oculus) join as  Senior Gameplay Engineers. 

“We felt this was the right time to create something new–a studio built from the ground up to embrace evolving needs and perspectives for both players and developers,” says Possibility  Space Founder Jeff Strain. “Like many others, the past year and a half has been a fraught time  for me. While I am grateful that my family is safe, the anxiety, fear, and isolation of the last 18  months has been almost unbearable at times. That fear and isolation was the catalyst for  Possibility Space, a modern kind of game studio, where we are creating a joyful game that’s  been my dream for many years. I’m delighted and grateful for the team that has chosen to  share in this vision and bring it life.” 

“I’m so excited to join up with Jeff and the incredible team at Possibility Space,” adds Austin  Walker, formerly Editor-in-Chief for Waypoint at VICE Media, host of Friends at the Table podcast, and IP Director for Possibility Space. “To be frank, I never thought I’d take the leap  from media to development, but as I got to know the folks here, I realized just how badly I  wanted to work with them. So many of our ideas and priorities line up, from our thoughts on  what makes a compelling game to our commitment to an equitable and healthy studio culture.  I’m very lucky to be working alongside so many talented people, and I’m thrilled to bring my  experience as a storyteller and worldbuilder to the innovative projects we’ll be working on in  the coming years.” 

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

FIFA wants EA to more than double its payments for their next licensing deal

A decision is expected by the end of the year, but EA has already made public overtures to a future for the series under a new name.

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia