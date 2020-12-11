Ark: Survival Evolved to get an animated TV series

Chris Wallace 10 hours ago Business News, Highlight

ARK: Survival Evolved is being adapted into an animated TV series, titled Ark: The Animated Series.

The series was announced at The Game Awards last night, and will follow the story of Ark biologist Helena.

The series has attracted a huge amount of big-name talent, with the likes of Madeleine Madden, Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Jeffrey Wright, David Tennant, Zahn McClarnon, Devery Jacobs, Ragga Ragnars, Elliot Page, Karl Urban, Malcom McDowell, Russell Crowe, and Vin Diesel all among the cast.

No specific release date for the show was given, though it’s expected to release sometime in 2022.

It’s not the only ARK title to be announced last night – and it wasn’t even the only one to prominently feature Vin Diesel. The Fast & Furious star will also feature in ARK 2, which also saw a reveal trailer last night.

