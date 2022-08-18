Asmodee Digital has become Twin Sails Interactive, is changing business model

Share Facebook

Asmodee Digital will be rebranding as Twin Sails Interactive, alongside changing what it does as a business going forward. The company was previously known for digitising tabletop games like Ticket to Ride, Terraforming Mars and Catan, but will now focus on publishing original AA experiences and indie titles instead.

The first two projects announced to be in the works at the newly christened Twin Sails are News Tower, which is a tycoon management sim from Studio Nul Games, and Amberial Dreams, a 2D platformer developed by Lumorama.

“We aim to become a leading game publisher, which means three things to us: a great line-up of high quality, creative titles; an amazing team of passionate game professionals; and a work environment that feels both safe and fun,” said Twin Sails managing director Nicolas Godement. “By limiting the number of releases per year, we are thus able to fully commit the relevant resources needed for the success of each project.”

Twin Sails Interactive is a part of the larger Embracer Group, as it was purchased last year as part of the larger $3.1 billion US dollar purchase of its parent company Asmodee. The France based studio also itself acquired digital board game platform Board Game Arena back in February for an undisclosed amount of money.

This is the second Embracer rebrand this month, as Saints Row publisher Deep Silver has also rebranded to Plaion.