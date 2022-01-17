Asmodee Digital’s Pandemic pulled from digital storefronts

Share Facebook

Pandemic, the digital board game from Asmodee Digital, has been pulled from Steam, Google Play and the App Store, and is set to be pulled from further digital storefronts in the future.

While no official announcement has been made, the Steam store page currently reads that the game is no longer available for sale “at the request of the publisher.”

Additionally, in an email to a player (which was shared with PC Gamer), Asmodee support stated that:

“We have worked hard over 4 years on Pandemic and withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose.”

The email went on to state that Pandemic will be leaving the Xbox store on January 31st, and will be leaving the Switch eShop by the end of July this year.

All mention of the game has been removed from Asmodee Digital‘s website, with the Wayback Machine indicating that Pandemic was removed from the site around November/December last year.

One version of Pandemic is still available online, however – on the browser-based tabletop platform Board Game Arena, which was acquired by Asmodee in 2021.