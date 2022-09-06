Assassin’s Creed and Mario + Rabbids will return at Ubisoft Forward this week

Share Facebook

Another Ubisoft Forward show is happening this weekend, and the company has promised that viewers that they will see “updates on upcoming games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones”, as well as “a very special Assassin’s Creed showcase” where they will “see what’s next for the future of the franchise”.

A sizable part of the Assassin’s Creed showcase section of Ubisoft Forward will no doubt cover the video debut of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which was officially announced by Ubisoft on September 1 following a first image of the game being leaked onto social media sites.

It is also believed that the game will feature a DLC pack based on the story of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, based on art and information obtained in the same leak, although we’re uncertain if it will be shown during the stream.

If you’d like to watch Ubisoft Forward, you can do so on the Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels on September 10, 2022 at 8PM BST. There will also be a pre-show from 7:30 BST that will feature updates on Ubisoft games that have already been released, like Anno 1800, Brawlhalla, For Honor and The Crew 2.