Assemble Entertainment announces strategic business partnership with Chinese Publisher WhisperGames

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Assemble Entertainment and Chinese publisher WhisperGames have announced that they have entered a long-term business partnership, which will see the two companies co-publishing games within their respective portfolios globally.

The partnership is influenced by the companies’ successful co-publishing history which saw WhisperGames publish many of Assemble Entertainment’s titles across their local territories, including their most successful game, Endzone – A World Apart. The game is available in several Asian languages, and has proved successful in the region.

Other titles from Assemble’s portfolio, including Deadly Days and S.W.I.N.E HD are also co-published by WhisperGames.

Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, Assemble Entertainment is an independent developer and publisher, best known for Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and the multi-award-winning Endzone: A World Apart. WhisperGames meanwhile, is a global publisher based in Xiamen, China. WhisperGames specialises in multi-language text and audio localisation, marketing, and community support.

Assemble Entertainment CEO and founder Stefan Marcinek said: “We at Assemble Entertainment are thrilled to have found a partner who is as committed to publishing high-quality creative games as we are. We both agree that the most important thing about a game is that it is fun, which makes this a perfect partnership for us.”

“It’s our pleasure to give support to successful titles like Endzone – A World Apart and introduce more quality games to eastern players. This partnership with Assemble Entertainment ensures that our games will find homes with players across the globe. This expanded reach means lots of exciting announcements to come!” said Xuan Jiang, Co-Founder and CEO at WhisperGames.