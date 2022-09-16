Assemble Entertainment will now distribute for Mixtvision Games

Share Facebook

Assemble Entertainment and Mixtvision have announced a long-term cooperation deal that will see Assemble take over the distribution of Mixtvision game titles going forward.

Mixtvision are the developer behind several well received indie hits like FAR: Lone Sails, A Juggler’s Tale, and Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived. Assemble Entertainment are probably best known for their work as publisher on the Leisure Suit Larry series, as well as other PC games like Itorah and Xel.

“Assemble is just over five years old. Mixtvision entrusting us with their entire portfolio is not only a great honor but also a recognition of our work so far.” said Assemble Entertainment Founder and CEO Stefan Marcinek. “Every title from Mixtvision is something very special and burns with creativity. We will continue to carry this flame. We are pleased to be able to work with all of these great developer studios and assure them that their titles have fallen into loving hands with us.”

“I am very proud of what has been created in our publishing division since its founding. I am especially grateful to Benjamin Feld, who has developed the digital division into a very successful indie games publisher in its own right, with wonderful titles that have rightly won many awards.” said Mixtvision Founder and CEO Sebastian Zembol. “We are very pleased to have found a great partner in Assemble who shares our philosophy and goal of engaging people with narrative-driven, emotional games.”