Atomhawk showcases work on Halo Infinite in Project Stories

Sumo Digital’s art and design studio Atomhawk has released an in-depth behind-the-scenes feature on 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite as the latest update in their Project Stories series.

In the concept art-driven feature, Atomhawk talks about the technical accomplishments of the team at different stages of co-development on the multiplayer game’s Forge Beta, taking the reader through their process step-by-step before showing off the final results.

“There’s no greater feeling once you have that ‘Eureka!’ moment and everything falls into place,” said Corlen Kruger, principal artist at Atomhawk UK.

Atomhawk is a three studio concept art, marketing art and interactive design provider to games industry companies from around the world, including WB Games, Xbox Game Studios and 2K Games.

If you’d like to check out other entries in their Project Stories series, which includes work on games like PUBG, Mortal Kombat 11 and Surgeon Simulator 2, you can find those here.