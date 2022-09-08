Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 has gone online-only after declaring Florida unsafe for its community

The Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning event that raises money to give to charity each year, has decided to go online-only for its next fundraiser, citing safety concerns for its attendees.

Awesome Games Done Quick’s team clarified what would be happening with the upcoming event (which will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation) on the official AGDQ website shortly after the event was announced.

“While we would love to return in-person, we’ve determined that to provide a safe and welcoming event to all it was best that we move away from our originally planned location in Florida.” said the statement.

“Given the state’s continued disregard for COVID-19’s dangers (including anti-mandate vaccination policies) and an increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals, including the law colloquially known as ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ we do not believe it is a safe place for our community at this time.”

“We’ve explored multiple options which would allow us to remain in-person by relocating to a safer location. Unfortunately, the cost required to cancel our contract is too great to justify relocating AGDQ while paying the cancellation fee, and we are no longer able to delay our contract.”

The 2023 version of the event will still be held between January 8 and January 15, 2023, and you’ll still be able to watch it through their official Twitch channel.