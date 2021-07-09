BAFTA announces the winners of 11th annual BAFTA Young Game Designers competition

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

BAFTA has announced the four winners of BAFTA Young Game Designers (YGD) Awards, which took place as a special digital ceremony hosted by presenter and journalist Elle Osili-Wood.

BAFTA YGD is a year-round initiative for the 10-18 age group, that includes public events, workshops and a competition that culminates in a BAFTA ceremony that celebrates the achievements of the finalists and winners.

The competition saw 51 finalists competing for for four awards over two age groups: YGD Game Concept, which celebrates the best original game idea, and YGD Game Making, which rewards the coding skills used to create a prototype game using readily available software.

This year’s winners are:

Habiballah Butt, Rewind – Game Concept Award (10-14 years category)

Harry Rimmer, Wish You Were Here – Game Concept Award (15-18 years category)

Andrew Ah-Weng, Getting Out Of It – Game Making Award (10-14 years category)

Sara Szasz, Thoughtless – Game Making Award (15-18 years category)

The winners were selected by virtual juries chaired by Ukie’s Dr. Jo Twist OBE, Jodie Azhar, Claire Boissiere, and Des Gayle.

In addition to the BAFTA YGD Award, winners will receive the opportunity to build on their games ideas through a robust mentorship scheme, as well as an insight into a career in games, and unique access to the industry as a whole. On top of support for further development of their game, winners will also receive a host of prizes, including workshops, masterclasses, networking opportunities, games, merchandise and mow.

“For over a decade, the BAFTA Young Game Designers (YGD) initiative has inspired, supported and promoted the future generation of games creators in the UK,” said Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA. “We are pleased to announce this year’s winning entries that encompass an array of ambitious young game innovators, demonstrating a breadth of multi-disciplinary skills. After an incredibly challenging year for education, we are delighted to see the return of the Mentor Award category that recognises individuals responsible for harnessing young talent. My congratulations to all! ”