BAFTA Games Sessions to be held later this month in London

BAFTA has announced that it will open its HQ doors at 195 Piccadilly in London to both the general public and the games industry later this month.

The event, called BAFTA Games Sessions, will take place on March 25, 2023, and is intended to both educate audiences and be a celebration of the work that goes into BAFTA-nominated video games.

An assortment of panels will be held in the Princess Anne Theatre, including Made in the UK, The Art of Games and Performance in Games, the latter of which will see actors Christopher Judge (God of War), Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem) and Manon Gage (IMMORTALITY) speak about the work that goes into their craft.

Elsewhere in the venue, visitors will also be able to experience a selection of games nominated for the BAFTAs, as well as attend an audio-visual exhibition of the music nominees.

If you’d like to learn more about the BAFTA Games Sessions, or want to acquire a ticket, you can do that here.